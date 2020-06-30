Petition launched to force Delroy Chuck to resign

A petition has been launched on Change.org calling for Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck to resign from his post following

During the sitting, Chuck contended that he was against the recommendation for a proposed two-year limit with which persons could report instances of sexual harassment and assault. While chuckling, the minister said he does not want Jamaica to mirror the #MeToo movement in the United States.

The minister has since attributed his remarks to his “jovial” personality and has issued an apology twice. However, he continues to receive public backlash, and the petition is the latest call for him to resign.

The petition was started by B Ash, who says that the minister’s inappropriate language perpetuates the stigma of victim-blaming.

“We demand that he resign from his position as Minister of Justice. Jamaica’s most vulnerable communities should not have to rely on a representative who refuses to enact change to champion their rights due to ignorance,” he said.

“Shifting Chuck’s portfolio is not a viable method of change – his rhetoric and beliefs will seep into yet another essential facet of Parliament. Chuck’s ministerial reappointment poses a direct threat to victims’ rights,” he added.