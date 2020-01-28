Petitions launched urging NBA to change logo in honour of Kobe

Petitions launched urging NBA to change logo in honour of KobeTuesday, January 28, 2020
|
At least two petitions urging the NBA to change its iconic logo to reflect the image of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant have been launched.
The Kobe 4 Logo campaign on the Ball Is Life Instagram page has been signed by a number of celebrities, including 2Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and Derek Hough.
Close to two million persons have signed the petition. Ball Is Life is pushing for 3 million signatures. Bryant along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Since then persons have been seeking to further immortalize the NBA great. Another petition by Nick M on Change.org has already generated over a million signatures after asking for three million.
Itâ€™s uncertain what route the NBA will take on this one. The current logo is the silhouette of NBA legend Jerry West.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy