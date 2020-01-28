Petitions launched urging NBA to change logo in honour of Kobe

At least two petitions urging the NBA to change its iconic logo to reflect the image of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant have been launched.

The Kobe 4 Logo campaign on the Ball Is Life Instagram page has been signed by a number of celebrities, including 2Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and Derek Hough.

Close to two million persons have signed the petition. Ball Is Life is pushing for 3 million signatures. Bryant along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Since then persons have been seeking to further immortalize the NBA great. Another petition by Nick M on Change.org has already generated over a million signatures after asking for three million.

Itâ€™s uncertain what route the NBA will take on this one. The current logo is the silhouette of NBA legend Jerry West.