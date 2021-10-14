Petrojam lauds UHWI COVID field hospital initiative

Petrojam Limited was one of 45 companies that came together to construct a COVID-19 field hospital at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), in order to enhance service delivery to COVID-19 patients admitted at the facility.

Petrojam donated two modular 60x40 tents valued at approximately US$24,000 to the health-care institution and its general manager, Winston Watson, said it is pleased with this collaborative effort which facilitated the construction of the facility which is critical in ensuring the delivery of quality care to those infected with the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

Watson noted that the UHWI had reached out to Petrojam requesting support in constructing the field hospital due to severely constrained space issues. Cognisant of the devastating toll that COVID-19 has been having on the lives of Jamaicans, Petrojam approached the board of directors for consideration of the request.

“This donation is but one demonstration of our commitment to the health and safety of all Jamaicans,” said Watson.

“We are happy that we were able to contribute to such a remarkable project involving so many entities that collaborated for the national good,” added Watson.

Medical chief of staff of the University Hospital of the West Indies, Dr David Bruce, in expressing gratitude to Petrojam and the other entities, said this initiative transcended corporate citizenship and is evidence of what can be achieved when people coalesce around a good cause.

Highlighting the benefits of the modular structure, Dr Bruce explained that these are usually more weather resistant and more solid than a tent.

“It allows us to have adequate space to treat confirmed and unconfirmed patients and also allows non-COVID patients to have adequate space for treatment of their emergency problems,” said Dr Bruce.

“This initiative will allow us to treat the patients in a safe and sheltered environment and goes beyond corporate citizenship,” added Dr Bruce.

Highlighting his concern for the current state of the health-care system due to the COVID crises, Dr Bruce emphasised the need for Jamaicans to be vaccinated.

“The hospital is now having a worsening crisis of unvaccinated patients. Ninety-eight per cent of the patients are unvaccinated and two per cent have had only one dose,” said Dr Bruce as he pointed out that 96 per cent of the doctors at UHWI are vaccinated.