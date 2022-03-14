Petrojam says all efforts being made to ensure fuel supply

Petrojam has said that all efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply during the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to General Manager Winston Watson, current supply arrangements remain intact and the refinery is actively pursuing additional suppliers.

“During these types of geopolitical events, smaller countries such as Jamaica may experience greater challenges in sourcing both crude oil and refined products. However, we are sparing no efforts to ensure that we have access to reliable crude and product supply,” a Petrojam release quotes Watson.

He said that a team from the refinery is currently in the USA attending the annual American Fuel Petrochemical Manufacturers conference to meet with oil traders and other national oil companies in an effort to secure additional options/contracts for both crude oil and refined products.

“Currently, the refinery sources crude from Petrobas in Brazil and from Colombia and Ecuador. Small quantities of crude are also purchased from Barbados. However, since this Ukraine crisis, the refinery has reached out to other countries in the region, including Guyana and Argentina, to secure additional options for crude oil, and is currently in dialogue with PetroEcuador (Ecuador) and Ecopetrol (Colombia) to establish term supply agreements,” Watson said.

Petrojam said it is also in dialogue with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with a view to secure a term arrangement to source approximately four million barrels of crude oil per annum. The refinery also has existing term contracts in place with current and alternative suppliers of refined products.

Watson said that Petrojam has additional crude oil storage in St Eustatius, where up to one million barrels of crude oil can be stored and then shipped to Petrojam in required quantities for processing. Alternative storage arrangements are also being explored.

Petrojam, Jamaica's sole oil refinery, commemorates 40 years of service to Jamaica this year, having commenced operations in 1982 following the Government's purchase of the refinery from ESSO.

Watson stated that global events such as the Ukraine war underscore the benefit of having a refinery, especially as an island nation.

“In times of conflict or natural disasters, crude is always easier to source than finished products. Petrojam's refining capabilities give us an advantage in meeting local energy demand,” he said.