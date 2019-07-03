Petroleum of Venezuela seeks compensation for Petrojam

PETROLEUM of Venezuela (PDVSA) has brought a compensation claim against the Government of Jamaica (GoJ) over the take-back of the 49 per cent shares which the company owns in the island's State oil refinery, Petrojam.

Energy Minister Fayval Williams made the disclosure in the House of Representatives yesterday, responding to questions from Opposition spokesman on energy Phillip Paulwell.

Williams said the claim is being made in the Supreme Court, and stressed that this action is provided for under the Compulsory Acquisition (Shares in Petrojam Limited) Bill which was passed in by Parliament in February. She said the documentation for the claim is now with the Attorney General's Chambers.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte told the House that the portfolio minister would make a statement after she had been provided with a full brief.

The Government passed legislation for the forced acquisition of the 49 per cent shares in Petrojam held by Venezuela's State-owned oil company's subsidiary, PDV Caribe.

The Jamaican Government maintained that the move was necessary as Venezuela had not kept its end of the bargain for the upgrading of the refinery, under the 2006 joint venture agreement signed between the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), its subsidiary Petrojam, and PDV Caribe SA — a subsidiary of Venezuela's State oil refinery PDVSA.

Included in the legislation is a provision for parties who wish to make compensation claims to do so within three months after the gazetting of the notice of March 13, 2019.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House in his budget presentation in March that: “Without that action, credible investment in the refinery would have been limited, if not impossible to obtain. Without this action, it was clear that it would have become increasingly difficult and ultimately unsustainable to operate and do business with suppliers, banks and insurers once sanctions remained in place. This action has cleared the way for Jamaica to make strategic decisions about its energy security without encumbrances.”

He said the Government was satisfied that it acted fairly and appropriately to secure Petrojam's value for the benefit of the country. “We aren't seeking to take property without paying for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paulwell has suggested that the 38-page report of the Petrojam Review Committee (PRC), which was tabled yesterday, should be presented to the Economy and Production Committee for full discussion.

One of the main recommendations made by the PRC is that the 57 year-old refinery should be divested under a long-term lease agreement.