Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine reaches US shores but no approval yet

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine reaches US shores but no approval yetTuesday, December 01, 2020
|
The first mass shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has already made its way from Belgium to the United States.
The shipment arrived last Friday, despite the vaccine not being authorised yet.
The lack of authorisation means they cannot be shipped to administration sites until either licensed or authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
It is anticipated that once the vaccine receives approval, which is anticipated to come mid-December, stocks would be positioned to allow for quicker delivery.
Pfizer is one of three biopharmaceutical companies producing potential vaccines against COVID-19, the other two being AstraZeneca and Moderna.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy