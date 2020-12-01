Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine reaches US shores but no approval yet

The first mass shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has already made its way from Belgium to the United States.

The shipment arrived last Friday, despite the vaccine not being authorised yet.

The lack of authorisation means they cannot be shipped to administration sites until either licensed or authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It is anticipated that once the vaccine receives approval, which is anticipated to come mid-December, stocks would be positioned to allow for quicker delivery.

Pfizer is one of three biopharmaceutical companies producing potential vaccines against COVID-19, the other two being AstraZeneca and Moderna.