Philanthropist Joe Mahfood passes

Food For The Poor (FFP) yesterday hailed Joseph “Joe” Mahfood as an advocate for the less fortunate and said it was blessed to have benefited from his years of exemplary service.

Mahfood, who with his brothers Robin, Ferdie, and Sam founded the charity in 1982, passed away yesterday after a short illness. He was 78.

One of Jamaica's foremost businessmen for decades, Mahfood was educated at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Prior to becoming store manager of Mahfood's 1965 Limited, he started his work experience as a travelling salesman for Mahfood's Commercial Limited, after which he worked at Wisynco, where he was plant manager, general manager and group managing director.

He retired as director emeritus of Wisynco Group Limited on September 30 last year and was known for his philanthropy as well as his deep love for Jamaica and the Jamaican people.

In paying tribute to Mahfood yesterday FFP described him as firm, fair, compassionate, and consistent.

“With a compassionate spirit and a genuine heart, Joe devoted much of his time and resources in advocating for the upliftment of the less fortunate, whether in housing, food distribution, or health care. It was very evident that he loved people, and for those he interacted with at FFP, including contractors and staff, these attributes never went unnoticed,” the charity organisation said.

Mahfood, FFP said, was a humanitarian who lived by the mantra, “The most useful asset of a person is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, with ears open to listen, and hands willing to help.”

“Using one's talents and leaving a legacy is something that we all desire to do, and Joe Mahfood has succeeded in doing this,” FFP said.

“We salute your dedicated efforts, loyal service, and generous gifts. We can never repay you for the smiles you brought to the hundreds of families you have assisted, but we thank you wholeheartedly,” FFP added.

Mahfood is survived by his brothers Robin and Ferdie, (Sam predeceased him); son William; daughters Samantha, Michele, and Julie; and 10 grandchildren.