Philippines president to get COVID-19 vaccine in the buttocks

Philippines president to get COVID-19 vaccine in the buttocksWednesday, January 27, 2021
|
Instead of rolling up his sleeves like other world leaders to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines will be pulling down his pants.
Because of this, his vaccination cannot be public, spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.
“He said since he wants to be injected in the a**, it cannot be public,” Roque said.
But the country’s COVID taskforce has urged the popular president to take his injection in public to encourage Filipinos to do the same.
The head of the Philippine’s virus response, Carlito Galvez Jr, claimed anti-vaxxers pushing misinformation on social media and adverse affects of vaccines abroad are causing low public confidence in the upcoming vaccination drive.
“This is our problem that we should all work on. We know that our president, will be of great help because the willingness of our countrymen to get vaccinated is decreasing because of the adverse effects of certain brands,” Galvez said during the televised meeting yesterday.
