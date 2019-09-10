Phillips, Bunting enter Parliament together in a show of unity

People’s National Party President Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting walked into Parliament together Tuesday afternoon in a show of unity.

Both men are coming off a heated campaign for the presidency of the PNP that has divided the party. Bunting and other shadow ministers offered their resignation to Phillips following Bunting’s loss in the internal election on Saturday (Sept 7).

But Phillips, in a set of tweets on Monday (Sept 9) asked the members to remain in their posts.

Phillips and Bunting met Tuesday morning to discuss the way forward following the election. A source described the meeting as amicable and said that both men are to release a joint statement to the public.

According to a source, the men entering Parliament together was planned and is a show of unity. The move is part of planned efforts to unify supporters of both camps who were left bitter by the campaign and election outcome.