Phillips, Bunting to issue joint statement following meeting

Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting are to issue a joint statement to the public following a meeting Tuesday morning (Sept 10).

A source said the meeting was “amicable” but did not reveal any other detail.

The meeting came on the heels of Saturday’s presidential election which Phillips won to retain his leadership of the People National Party.

Both camps have made public statements calling for unity within the party, which is also gearing up for an expected early general election.