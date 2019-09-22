Phillips commends Bunting for leadership challenge

As the Opposition People’s National

Party (PNP) seeks to heal the bitter wounds of division following the

acrimonious leadership contest, PNP President Dr Peter Phillips commended

challenger Peter Bunting for his performance during the contest two weeks.

During his speech at the public session of the PNP’s annual conference that was held at the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday Phillips said: “The party has gone through a lot this year.” And, as a result, he said that the PNP is stronger to take on the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

When he saluted Bunting, he signalled Central Manchester Member of Parliament to join him on stage. Both men then joined hands and held them high, as supporters cheered.

Bunting was scheduled to speak at the conference, but at last minute it was disclosed that he would not be addressing the supporters. There were also suggestions that some members of the party were uncomfortable with him speaking at the event.