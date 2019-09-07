Phillips defeats Bunting to retain PNP presidency

Dr Peter Phillips has retained the presidency of the People’s National Party, staving off a strong challenge from Peter Bunting.

Dr Phillips captured the majority of the delegate votes at the National Arena. Two thousand nine-hundred eight delegates were registered to vote. A reported 96 per cent of the delegates voted.

The election brings to a close a heated election campaign that threatened to tear the party apart. Bunting’s Rise United camp and the One PNP camp of Dr Phillip’s both expressed confidence in a victory, even as voting was underway.