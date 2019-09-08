Phillips details his drive to build a younger PNP

It has been a theme of the Rise United camp that sitting PNP president Dr Peter Phillips did not appeal to young people and that the party needed an injection of youth.

However, Phillipsâ€™ supporters said he has been working tirelessly since 2017, when he became president, to integrate more young people into the PNP and to reach out to the youth population in general.

On Saturday (Sept 7) Phillips spoke to reporters about his efforts during the presidential election, which he won by defeating challenger Peter Bunting.

Watch as Phillips discuss this and other party issues.