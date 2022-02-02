Phillips: Focus on early childhood education, not sixth form

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester North Western Mikael Phillips is calling on the Government to focus more on early childhood education instead of the proposed Sixth-Form Pathways programme.

Regarding the Government's new sixth-form programme, Phillips said it won't work unless early childhood level education issues are addressed.

“… If a 'yout' enters high school at grade seven and he is not even reading at grade three (level), and by the time he reaches grade 11 he is still not reading at grade six [level]... We now put him in a programme for two more years, it is not solving the problems, so we are going to spend $4 billion more on a sixth-form programme,” he said, while addressing last Thursday's award ceremony at the Mandeville Community Fellowship and Worship Centre organised by the Manchester-based Young Women/ Men of Purpose (YWOP/YMOP).

“That (money) should be spent fixing early childhood education, because that is where it starts and that is where we are getting it wrong,” he added.

The new sixth-form programme, slated to commence in September 2022, is part of the Ministry of Education's implementation of a seven-year high school programme.

The ministry said it allows for students who complete grade 11 to enroll and pursue a two-year course of study with alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth-form curriculum.

Further, Phillips said the focus should be on investigating in the early stages of education.

“You have to plant the seed early for it to grow and to blossom by the time him reach 19. We are spending twice as much in Jamaica on remedial education that means [when] we leave high school, we nuh leave with nutten and then we are trying to do something else fi mek dem get a certificate to say at least dem have a skill,” said the Opposition MP.