Phillips promises social revolution

In a comprehensive speech where he sought to connect with young people, Dr Peter Phillips has promised that there will be a social revolution if the People’s National Party is returned to power.

According to Phillips, there will be revolutionary changes in housing, education and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Addressing the 81st annual conference of the party at the National Arena, Phillips said: “Only 45 per cent of NHT (National Housing Trust) contributors are benefiting from housing solutions.” This, he said, would change under his watch. He said that a system will be put in place for ordinary contributors to own quality homes and those without titles would acquire titles.

Switching to education, Phillips not only called for a change in the curriculum to include climate change, reggae music and drama, but he said that bad management is causing many students to graduate without qualifications.

A call was also made for better funding for small businesses.

Meanwhile, Phillips blasted the ruling Jamaica Labour Party for corruption and said that persons should go to prison for corrupt practices. He charged that the police should be fearless, and the PNP will not rest until justice is served.

