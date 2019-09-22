Phillips promises social revolution

Phillips promises social revolutionSunday, September 22, 2019
|
In a comprehensive speech where he sought to connect with young people, Dr Peter Phillips has promised that there will be a social revolution if the People’s National Party is returned to power.
According to Phillips, there will be revolutionary changes in housing, education and support for small and medium-sized businesses.
Addressing the 81st annual conference of the party at the National Arena, Phillips said: “Only 45 per cent of NHT (National Housing Trust) contributors are benefiting from housing solutions.” This, he said, would change under his watch. He said that a system will be put in place for ordinary contributors to own quality homes and those without titles would acquire titles.
Switching to education, Phillips not only called for a change in the curriculum to include climate change, reggae music and drama, but he said that bad management is causing many students to graduate without qualifications.
A call was also made for better funding for small businesses.
Meanwhile, Phillips blasted the ruling Jamaica Labour Party for corruption and said that persons should go to prison for corrupt practices. He charged that the police should be fearless, and the PNP will not rest until justice is served.
PNP supporters were out in their numbers for Sunday’s annual conference. See gallery below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy