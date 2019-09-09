Phillips to tackle vote-buying

Phillips to tackle vote-buyingMonday, September 09, 2019
People’s National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips is vowing to stomp out vote-buying in his party.
“Vote-buying is a threat to our democracy and should be stomped out and I intend to see that it is stomped out in the People’s National Party,” Phillps said.
He made the remark during Saturday’s PNP presidential election at the National Arena in St Andrew. Phillips retained his post as president after beating off a challenge from Peter Bunting.
There were accusations of vote-buying during the three-month-long campaign for the presidency. Generally, accusations of vote-buying have surfaced whenever there’s an election in Jamaica.
