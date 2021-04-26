Photo of gun toting J’can newlyweds prompts police probe

Photo of gun toting J’can newlyweds prompts police probeMonday, April 26, 2021
|
A pair of newlyweds seen posing with firearms as they celebrated their nuptials, has prompted the police to launch an investigation into the couple.
Reports are that a high level probe is now underway into the origins of the photo involving the couple, who are believed to be police personnel.
The investigation is being led by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.
The image in question, shows the bride and groom kissing while the bride holds what seems to be an M-16 assault rifle and the husband poses with a handgun with an extended clip; they are flanked by two men in police uniform.
Reports circulating are that the wedding took place in Montego Bay, St James over the weekend.
