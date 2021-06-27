Physical activity guidelines for older adults

OLDER adults should do some type of physical activity every day. Any type of activity is good for you. The more you do the better.

Adults aged 65 and over should:

* Aim to be physically active every day. Any activity is better than none. The more you do, the better – even if it's just light activity.

* Do activities that improve strength, balance and flexibility at least two days a week.

* Do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity if you are already active, or a combination of both.

* Reduce time spent sitting or lying down and break up long periods of not moving with some activity.

If you've fallen or are worried about falling, doing exercises to improve your strength, balance and flexibility will help make you stronger and feel more confident on your feet. Speak to your doctor if you have any concerns about exercising.

What counts as light activity?

* Getting up to make a cup of tea

* Moving around your home

* Walking at a slow pace

* Cleaning and dusting

* Vacuuming

* Making the bed

* Standing up.

What counts as moderate aerobic activity?

Moderate activity will raise your heart rate, and make you breathe faster and feel warmer. One way to tell if you're working at a moderate intensity level is if you can still talk, but not sing.

Examples of moderate intensity activities include:

* Brisk walking

* Water aerobic

* Riding a bike

* Dancing

* Tennis

* Pushing a lawnmower

* Hiking.

SOURCE: NHS UK