PICA pays tribute to staff member who died recently

Having faced several challenges during the 2020/2021 fiscal year with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has moved to ensure that it provides all the support it can to its members of staff.

PICA on Tuesday noted that it has had to support its staff members who were exposed to COVID-19 through counselling services and other types of assistance.

The State entity has also had to grapple with the death of one staff member by providing grief counselling for team members most impacted.

On Tuesday, PICA's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wynter underscored the value of the staff member to the entity when he presented a token to a member of her family.