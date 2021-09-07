Pinnock walks from UDC amidst whispers of political meddling

THE Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is now searching for a new general manager as Heather Pinnock has resigned the post after just over two years.

News of Pinnock's resignation, which takes effect October 31, was circulated to UDC staff yesterday by the board which thanked her for her service and listed a number of projects for which she provided leadership.

Among them was the construction and opening of Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay; the design competition for a new Parliament building and the subsequent completion of the construction design work; achievement of ISO 9001 certification for the UDC's core business processes; and management of the UDC through the novel coronavirus pandemic with a focus on staff welfare, financial recovery, and the long-term transformation of the agency to meet its mandate.

Pinnock assumed office as general manager on April 1, 2019 after acting in the post from September 28, 2018 following the resignation of Dr Damian Graham.

While Dr Graham did not give a reason for his resignation, highly placed Government sources told the Jamaica Observer that he was basically frustrated out of the job, mostly by politicos who, for many years, have intermittently meddled in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

Yesterday, those sources speculated that Pinnock encountered similar levels of meddling.

Before succeeding Dr Graham, Pinnock served as deputy general manager of the Planning Development and Project Management Division.

Her professional experience includes key public sector roles including chief technical director at the then Ministry of Water and Housing, senior project manager at the National Housing Trust, and consultant senior project manager with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's Housing Development Corporation.

Pinnock also worked with the United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica, the Institute for Sustainable Development, The University of the West Indies, University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), and Kingston Restoration Company.

She holds a Master of Science in Development and Planning with a concentration in Building and Urban Design in Development from the University College London; a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies from the Caribbean School of Architecture at UTech; and a postgraduate Certificate in Green Economy (Climate) from Technische Universität Dresden in Germany.