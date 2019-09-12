Piped water now in Norwood Section H, St James

Piped water now in Norwood Section H, St JamesThursday, September 12, 2019
|
Residents of Norwood Section H now
have water flowing from taps in their homes, following completion of a water
supply improvement project to serve that section of the community in St James.
The system was commissioned into service recently by Dr Horace Chang, National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for North Western St James, where Norwood is located.
The work was undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC) and involved extensive pipe-laying and leak repairs. More than 46 households are being served by the system.
Roger Esson, who has lived in the area for several years, said he is “very happy for the delivery of the water by the NWC. We on this side (Norwood Section H) really needed the water… and we have to give thanks”.
The Norwood Section H water project forms part of the NWC’s strategic imperative to extend access by residents to the commodity.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy