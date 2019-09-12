Piped water now in Norwood Section H, St James

Residents of Norwood Section H now

have water flowing from taps in their homes, following completion of a water

supply improvement project to serve that section of the community in St James.

The system was commissioned into service recently by Dr Horace Chang, National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for North Western St James, where Norwood is located.

The work was undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC) and involved extensive pipe-laying and leak repairs. More than 46 households are being served by the system.

Roger Esson, who has lived in the area for several years, said he is “very happy for the delivery of the water by the NWC. We on this side (Norwood Section H) really needed the water… and we have to give thanks”.

The Norwood Section H water project forms part of the NWC’s strategic imperative to extend access by residents to the commodity.