Pizza Hut delivers a slice of Christmas joy to children in State care

The residents and staff at five children's homes in St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Trelawny, and St James kicked off their holiday celebrations last week with specially catered meals and gifts from Pizza Hut Jamaica.

More than 160 children at the St Augustine Place of Safety, Blossom Gardens Childcare Facility, Granville Place of Safety, and Nest Children's Home benefited from the |series of festive holiday |treats.

“Christmas is a time for spreading love and joy, and each year we do that by |sharing the gift of delicious Pizza |Hut pizza along with the hopes of bringing a smile to the faces of young ones,” declared Pizza Hut's Marketing Officer Levene Sheriff.

“Even though our interactions are still limited as a result of the pandemic, just the idea that we can make their |day just a bit brighter is enough to warm our hearts,” added Sheriff.