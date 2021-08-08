PJ Patterson – a giant in our midst (Part II)

On the ornate tapestry of PJ Patterson's vision for a modern Jamaica lay deliberate infrastructural linkages that would make it so. We began by looking at the telecommunications and technology revolution, which was central to the viability and realisation of his lofty goal. Today we will examine the other facets of his canvas of possibilities and dreams too long unmet.

Appointed minister of development, planning and production on the return to power of the People's National Party (PNP) in 1989, Patterson was fully prepared for the task ahead. But grave challenges hovered. Confronted with the ferocious headwinds of globalisation which unleashed unbridled competition and the Darwinian ethos of “the survival of the fittest”, there was an urgent demand for reordering and change. That apart, the new PNP Administration was met with soured US relations, resulting from Edward Seaga's unfulfilled promises of growth and prosperity, despite receiving $1 billion in development assistance from the Reagan Administration.

In addition, the World Bank confirmed that the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio had widened to precarious levels, the Jamaican dollar had plummeted by 300 per cent against the US dollar and our net international reserves declined to an average of negative US$289 million per annum between 1980 and 1989, with GDP growth averaging a negligible 0.9 per cent over the same period.

Even more ominous, conservative world powers had coalesced around neoliberal, non-concessional, market-driven policies, appropriately referred to as The Washington Consensus. In his book, My Political Journey, Patterson outlines some of these non-discretionary demands: “Strict limits on budget deficits, an end to subsidies, structural adjustment, market determined interest rates and exchange rates, and a reduced role for the State.”

With his options limited, there could be no return to the Arthur Lewis import-substitution model practised by Bob Lightbourne's Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the 1960s, which led to massive layoffs, degrading inequality and social upheavals with significant growth rates benefiting the few. Neither was Seaga's failed export-driven polices recommended.

On his assumption as prime minister in 1992, the dutiful Patterson, having accompanied Michael Manley on his 'Search for Solutions', surveyed the resultant canvass of reordering and change to meet the imperatives of the new economic world order. After selecting his Cabinet, he began by assembling a group of technocrats to implement the steps to modernity. His infrastructural goals were unmistakenly coordinated by the imperious but highly regarded civil engineer Dr Vin Lawrence and the brilliant thinker and visionary Kingsley Thomas.

Team in place, the telecommunications and technology base being secured, Patterson began his infrastructure linkages to the various economic sectors. At the apex of his organic plan was Highway 2000, which provided transportation and transit facility for a more dynamic economy. It constituted the first technology-controlled multi-laned highway and, concurrently, the largest infrastructure investment and private-public partnership in the history of the English-speaking Caribbean.

Then there was the airports expansion programme to further enhance the tourism product. Improvement came with another public-private partnership in the expansion of Sangster International Airport and the upgrading of Norman Manley International Airport. Dr Lawrence confirms that the development plan critically also included the improvements to parish capitals on the north coast tourism belt.

Beginning at Montego Bay, upgrading works were completed at the North and South gullies to allow for drainage integrity and environmental decency. Along with Falmouth and Ocho Rios, the programme saw the rehabilitation of feeder roads, installation of reliable water and electricity supply. Dr Lawrence also assures that dependable power supply was underpinned by independent suppliers to the national grid at the Rockfort and Old Harbour Bay plants, effectively ending the disastrous load shedding of 1988-89.

Another aspect of the tourism enhancement process was the modernisation and upgrading of port facilities for cruise ship calls at Ocho Rios, Falmouth, and Montego Bay. The supporting elements laid out on his broad canvass involved the planning, construction, and completion of the Montego Bay Convention Centre and the refurbishing of the Dunn's River recreational facility to augment revenue flows.

At another level his overall infrastructural thrust critically envisaged another public-private joint venture that commendably spoke to the long overdue demand for a central sewage disposal system to underline the environmental decency of Kingston, the nation's capital. With the completion of the Soapberry sewage plant at Riverton City, financed by the National Housing Trust, National Water Commission, Urban Development Corporation, and Astrom Building Systems, Patterson had not only led from the front but by significantly reducing the flow of untreated effluent into Kingston Harbour, marine life was restored and the previously stench-filled city was saved. We could also speak to his purposeful labour towards the completion of a modern logistic hub at the ports of Kingston.

But, perhaps, one of his greatest achievements is to be found in the divestment programme which facilitated massive investments in new hotel construction, adding 12,000 rooms and almost 50 per cent increase in room availability to enhance the tourism sector. This period of public sector enlightenment witnessed the construct of Ritz Carlton, Hotel RIU, Iberostar, Bahia Principe, Fiesta, Couples Negril, Hedonism III, Beaches Whitehouse and many more.

And, yes, his efforts to modernise his nation recorded the highest rates of gross capital formation as a percentage of GDP, ratified by the World Bank at 20th out of 177 countries between 1990 and 2008. Summarily, his modernisation programme also realised US$4.7 billion in foreign direct investments between 1995 and 2005. Indeed, the span and scope of his work have indelibly ratified his place among our pantheon of heroes. But, as we marvel at his foresight, his ability to see 'around corners', there is need to ponder in silence the magnitude of his offerings and the continued injustice to his contribution.

Finally, it is a sad commentary on the political maturity of our generation that this monumental body of work crafted by the fertile mind of the quiet man from Hanover remains unstudied and unsung. And, yes, again, men live their history only once, but our floundering nation would do well to have PJ Patterson for a second time around.