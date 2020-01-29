Plane carrying Americans from epicentre of coronavirus outbreak lands in Alaska

A plane which was used to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – arrived in the United States late Tuesday night.

The plane, which was said to be carrying over 200 US nationals, arrived at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, where it refueled and is expected to fly south to California.

Passengers are to be screened by representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before boarding the second flight to the March Air Reserve Base in California. According to US officials, the passengers are being isolated in the airport’s international terminal, which lies dormant in the winter months.

The plane was originally scheduled to arrive at the Ontario International Airport which had been readying itself to receive, screen and house the passengers for up to two weeks.

However, an Ontario airport commissioner, Curt Hagman, in a YouTube video revealed that the CDC announced the diversion late Tuesday evening.

The CDC on Monday issued a Level 3 travel warning, its highest level, recommending travellers avoid all nonessential travel to China.