Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed

At least 17 people have died following a plane crash in

the Southern Indian state of Calicut also known as Kozhikode on Friday.

Air India Express IX-1344 was attempting to land at the airport at around 7.40 p.m. at the Kozhikode Calicut International Airport when it is reported that the plane overshot the runway.

It is understood that the plane was attempting to land in bad weather and subsequently overshot the runway, fell into a ravine and broke up.

“At least 17 people, including both pilots of the flight were confirmed to have died with another 150 injured people, some of which are in critical condition. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiai @AAI_Official & AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hrs & 05.00 hrs,” said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to information from Air India’s website, the plane was one of the repatriation flights operated by the Indian government to bring back nationals stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

An inquiry will be conducted by the ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode,” and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.