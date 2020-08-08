Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killedSaturday, August 08, 2020
|
At least 17 people have died following a plane crash in
the Southern Indian state of Calicut also known as Kozhikode on Friday.
Air India Express IX-1344 was attempting to land at the airport at around 7.40 p.m. at the Kozhikode Calicut International Airport when it is reported that the plane overshot the runway.
It is understood that the plane was attempting to land in bad weather and subsequently overshot the runway, fell into a ravine and broke up.
“At least 17 people, including both pilots of the flight were confirmed to have died with another 150 injured people, some of which are in critical condition. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiai @AAI_Official & AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hrs & 05.00 hrs,” said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
According to information from Air India’s website, the plane was one of the repatriation flights operated by the Indian government to bring back nationals stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
An inquiry will be conducted by the ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode,” and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy