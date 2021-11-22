PLANT A TREE, SAVE A LIFE

PLANT A TREE, SAVE A LIFEMonday, November 22, 2021
|
General Manager of Petrojam Limited, Winston Watson firmly secures this ackee seedling in the ground at the St. Andrew Primary School, in observation of National Tree Planting Day and in support of the National Tree Planting initiative to plant three million trees by 2022.
Mr Watson was assisted by (centre) Colleen Gordon, Principal, St. Andrew Primary School and Latoya Pennant, Public Relations Officer, Petrojam.
The company donated over 60 seedlings of both fruit and timber, to Greenwich Primary and St. Andrew Primary Schools.
(Photo: Carlton Anderson)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy