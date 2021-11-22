PLANT A TREE, SAVE A LIFE

General Manager of Petrojam Limited, Winston Watson firmly secures this ackee seedling in the ground at the St. Andrew Primary School, in observation of National Tree Planting Day and in support of the National Tree Planting initiative to plant three million trees by 2022.

Mr Watson was assisted by (centre) Colleen Gordon, Principal, St. Andrew Primary School and Latoya Pennant, Public Relations Officer, Petrojam.

The company donated over 60 seedlings of both fruit and timber, to Greenwich Primary and St. Andrew Primary Schools.

(Photo: Carlton Anderson)