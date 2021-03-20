Plant trees, reap the fruits

PRESIDENT of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Lenworth Fulton is urging Jamaicans to make every effort to plant more fruit trees.

According to Fulton, as a tropical island and one blessed with fantastic soil quality, Jamaica hosts a wide variety of fruit trees but more can be done to increase production.

Fulton, who for the past year has been championing a Fruit Tree Crop Project, says the presence of fruit trees in some areas now is part of the legacy of similar previous initiatives dating back to the 1960s.

“This is a movement. We're looking to preserve an important activity and in the process we are also helping people to preserve memories and to build a solid legacy for themselves and for rural communities in particular – by increasing access to local fruits,” said Fulton.

He noted that once fruit trees reach maturity, or the stage of bearing the first fruits, one can get up to 50 or 60 years of crop from one tree.

“Economically, specific plants and trees growing in particular communities can help to strengthen a community's distinctive character and local pride,” said Fulton as he noted that fruit trees carry other significant positives for the country.

“Tree-planting on a whole is a great way to prevent soil erosion, facilitate CO2 sequestration, and improve wildlife habitats. Trees provide complex microhabitats and create a healthy ecosystem. If we are better able to 're-wild' natural lands by sowing native organic fruit trees, we will attract birds and other small animals to feed and live,” added Fulton.

The JAS president argued that repeatedly flooded arterial roadways, particularly in urban settings, could be linked to the absence of trees.

“With few trees, storm water and rainfall management is often a problem. Without proper absorption, run-off water gathers and carries pollutants that travel to streams, rivers and, ultimately, the ocean. This run-off also leads to erosion on hillsides and slopes. Fruit-bearing trees help to eliminate some storm water management problems and erosion by absorbing some of the run off and using it for hydration after a heavy downpour.

“Further, the planting of trees actually contributes to an increase in rainfall as trees help to increase the generation of water vapour, which is the origin of precipitation. This is good news for rain-dependent farmers. It also reduces solar energy due to clouds, and this cools the area substantially. A single large fruit tree is equivalent, at peak activity, to about five tons of air conditioning,” said Fulton.

He added that food security and nutrition are essential concerns to any household, and the growing of our own food is linked with many health benefits.

“Growing more of our own fruit gives us greater control over what is in our food and where it comes from. It also provides incredible flavours and a rich source of a variety of nutrients for our daily needs,” said Fulton.