Players did what I asked, says coach of Arnett Gardens

Coach Alex Thomas is happy that Arnett Gardens could find a late winner in their Red Stripe Premier League’s (RSPL) match against Mount Pleasant Football Academy on Monday at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Kemal Malcolm’s header one minute into second-half added time, provided Arnett with a 1-0 victory after they had spurred many chances throughout the match to take the lead.

The victory strengthened Arnett’s third spot in the points standing, as they moved clear of Humble Lion and joined Mount Pleasant on points. Arnett and Mount Pleasant are on 25 points with Mount Pleasant ahead on goal difference.

“I am happy with the victory, as that was the focus for tonight. The players, they played hard, right up to the last minute, and that’s what I asked of them. They have been working, and we are getting there,” Thomas said.

“I have to be satisfied with the performance. We got three points. The guys were not coming under pressure from the Mount Pleasant team although it was a physical game. We had more ball possession, and we controlled and managed the game. It was good.”

Meanwhile, for Mount Pleasant’s coach, Paul ‘Tegat’ Davis, it was a bit of indiscipline, which caused the loss, despite a good performance from the players.

“With a minute to go, to give a goal like that I have to wonder, but such is football. I think we lost our focus when we went down to 10 men as we were all over the field,” Davis said.

“But then again this Arnett Gardens team, they are playing well, with Fabian Reid and Malcolm coming back into the team, gave them a good punch, and players like these, those chances they will take them and hurt you.”

Mount Pleasant were reduced to 10 players after Liston James was ejected by the referee in the 60th minute.