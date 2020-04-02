PLCA proposes half pay for players, staffs at premier league clubs during COVID-19 break

Players and staff at Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) clubs are facing a cut in salary for April until the resumption of the league, after directors of the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) had a virtual meeting on Monday.

The directors took the decision that while payment would be at the discretion of the clubs, during the period of the break because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), payments must not exceed 50 per cent of the respective salary.

The PLCA recommended that on the resumption of the league, players and staff should start receiving their full salary again.

“It must be emphasised that any and all reduced payments are unrelated to and not determined by PLCA’s sponsors’ agreements and are based solely on the management decisions of each club,” the PLCA said in a statement.

According to the PLCA, during the meeting, four proposals for the remainder of the season were submitted, with three options being for the league to be completed and the other for a cancellation.

The decision was, however, taken that the government’s mandates in respect to COVID-19 will guide the final decision for the remainder of the competition as well as the resumption. The statement said that the clubs are in favour of the league continuing, but further discussions will take place in another meeting, which will be held in April, with the government’s guidelines once again guiding the process.

The RSPL has been on break since March 9.