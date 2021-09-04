Pleasant dream, not a nightmare, say promoters

Dream Entertainment, the promoters of Dream Weekend, has rejected claims that the party series staged from August 5 to 9 is to be blamed for the third wave of the novel coronavirus now impacting the island. In a lengthy response, Dream Entertainment outlined the measures it implemented to ensure that its parties were safe and the nods of approvals it received from State agencies.

This is an edited version of the release from Dream Entertainment.

We would like to share factual information and data relating to the staging of our event this year. This, we feel, is important in dispelling slander and erroneous information being circulated regarding our brand and events.

1) On June 26, 2021 Dream Entertainment submitted a twenty-page Dream Weekend Bubble proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports (MCGES). Although the reopening protocols for large events did not include the need for vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, Dream felt it would be the safest and most responsible way to host our event for all involved – staff, suppliers, patrons, and the wider public. Our proposal outlined that all patrons, suppliers, and staff would either need to be fully vaccinated or present a Government of Jamaica (GOJ)-approved negative COVID-19 test result to redeem a season armband or enter any event venue.

2) The Ministry of Health through the Western Regional Health Department inspected our venues and redemption centre and gave a letter of no objection to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) based on our spacing, size, and plan of execution.

3) On July 15 we received approval from ODPEM to stage Dream Weekend from August 5 to 9.

4) We forged partnerships with three large testing providers – MD Link, Athena Medical, and Omega Medical Services – and offered discounts to our patrons to do COVID-19 tests. The test costs were as low as $3,000.

This is an important point as it demonstrates that there was no incentive to purchase negative COVID-19 tests for $6,000 when actual tests were being offered at half the price. Our test sites included mobile sites from MD Link and Omega immediately opposite our verification zone and venues on Norman Manley Boulevard Negril.

5) In Negril we set up a COVID Verification Zone in a large, isolated parking lot. All patrons and staff had to go through this verification process. The zone was staffed by registered nurses and the process was vetted by the Ministry of Health. All verified individuals received a COVID Negative Verification Armband.

6) No one was allowed to enter any venue without a COVID Negative Verification Armband or a mask. Everyone was also required to do a temperature check and sanitise.

Once inside the venue, wash and sanitisation stations were located throughout, and patrons were required to keep on a mask, unless eating or drinking. These protocols were monitored by COVID Marshals. In addition, a number of Government agencies were present within the events, including ODPEM, the Ministry of Health (MOH), police, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the respective municipal corporations, and the Social Development Commission.

Where patrons were seen to not be following protocols, the marshals and disc jockeys reminded them constantly about safe event protocols. It is also important to remember, within this context, that these are all vaccinated and/or COVID-19-negative people.

Because of curfew, all of our events were daytime, open air, on the beach, which is the safest possible way to have an event

7) Within the event venues, we provided two medic areas – one for patrons who appeared to have flu-like symptoms, and the other for general medical issues. There were also two ambulances at each venue. No patrons, for the entire weekend, were isolated within the COVID isolation zone.

8) Dream Weekend was approved to host 3,500 patrons per event. We had an average patronage of 2,000 patrons per event. This represented 20 per cent of the venue capacity (our venues hold 10,000 patrons) based on the MOH inspection.

9) The figure of 2,000 patrons per event is significantly lower than Dream Weekend 2019 that averaged 7,000 patrons per event. The 71 per cent drop in attendance can be significantly attributed to the strict protocols that we required for attendance.

10) Based on Jamaica Tourist Board data, Dream Weekend typically has 67 per cent international patrons and 33 per cent local. On average, our 2021 staging would have had only about 660 locals attending each event.

11) Dream was one of approximately 500 events that took place between July and August. There were other events during the reopened period that had larger attendance numbers.

12) No event or activity in Jamaica has enforced stricter protocols than those that were in place at Dream Weekend 2021.

13) According to data supplied by the health authorities, the Delta variant was in Jamaica before the reopening of entertainment on July 15 (that's the date of the first approved event) and long before the staging of Dream Weekend.

14) Jamaica had been experiencing a spike before the first event was held on July 15, 2021.

The following is actual data from our testing partners:

Omega Medical Services: 203 tests – 202 negatives, 1 positive

MD Link: 459 tests – 453 negatives, 6 positives

Athena Medical: 67 tests – 66 negatives, 1 positive

The positivity rate from the tests conducted is approximately one per cent.

The 721 negative people received COVID Negative Verification Armbands. In addition, another 200 negative COVID-19 test results were submitted from various approved laboratories islandwide and verification armbands were also issued.

Medical professionals at the verification area also verified 2,263 vaccinated and/or JamCOVID-approved individuals. These 2,263 were primarily visitors.

The entire Dream Entertainment management team staff is vaccinated and have been tested post-event. We are all negative.

Keep in mind that no one interacts with more people at Dream Weekend than our management and staff.

Since the event, we have received commendations from a number of Government agencies and our medical partners.

The harsh reality is that throughout the world, the Delta variant coupled with low vaccination rates is what is causing spikes in most countries.

Countries which have entertainment open, and those which do not, face the same fate of deadly COVID-19 spikes. The only known true protection is vaccination. Our low numbers of vaccination in Jamaica is the cause for the national spike, not the bubble event hosted by Dream Entertainment. We urge all individuals who do not have medical complications to take the vaccines available now.

Finally, we appeal to the public at large to be careful in how they spread false information and attack Dream Entertainment and the entertainment industry at large.

Several news reports have also been potentially libellous and defamatory, so we ask that this is not perpetuated.

Please follow the science and data, not fake news.