PM announces restrictive holiday curfew hours

PM announces restrictive holiday curfew hoursThursday, April 09, 2020
The Government has adjusted the curfew Order for Jamaica, in an effort to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The adjusted hours of the curfew are from 8:00 pm on Thursday, (April 9) to 7:00 am on Friday (April 10). From Friday (April 10) to Monday (April 13), the curfew will commence at 3:00 pm and end at 7:00 am the following day. On Monday, April 13, the curfew will begin at 3:00 pm and end on Tuesday (April 14) at 5:00 am.
After Easter, the nightly curfews will be between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am commencing on Tuesday (April 14) and ending on April 21. These adjustments were announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 8).
“The Easter period presents us the perfect opportunity to slow the spread of the disease during the third incubation period after our first confirmed case and the second incubation period since the arrival of incoming passengers between the 18th and the 23rd of March 2020,” Holness said. “The Stay-at-Home Orders are designed to specifically limit unnecessary movement of people, which will limit the movement of the virus.”
Curfews were first imposed on April 1 to last until April 8.
