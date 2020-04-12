PM Boris Johnson out of hospital

PM Boris Johnson out of hospitalSunday, April 12, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Downing Street announced on Sunday (April 12) that the prime minister had left St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, but won’t immediately return to work as he continues to recover from coronavirus.
In a video message posted to his Twitter account after his seven-night hospital stay, Johnson said: “I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS [National Health Service] has saved my life, no question. It’s hard to find the words to express my debt.”
The prime minister paid tribute to the “personal courage” of doctors, nurses, cleaners, cooks and all other healthcare workers at St Thomas’ and named individual staff who had steered him away from danger over the past week.
He paid particular thanks to two nurses—Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal—who “stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way”.
He said, “The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because, for every second of the night, they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”
The prime minister also thanked Britons for the “sacrifice” they had made on a sunny Easter weekend by complying with his government’s lockdown measures.
