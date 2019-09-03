PM breaks ground for $1.46-billion housing development in St. Catherine

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (August 30), broke ground for the $1.46-billion Twickenham Glades housing development in St. Catherine.

The 16-month project, the latest National Housing Trust (NHT) development, will comprise 110 single-storey two-bedroom duplex units built on five hectares (12.21 acres) of land, which is located along the westbound side of Mandela Highway in Twickenham Park.

The project, which is slated for completion in December 2020, is the fourth phase of the NHT’s Twickenham Park Housing Development. The initial three comprise 767 units developed in the adjoining Union Estates.

In his address, the Prime Minister noted that Twickenham Glades will add to the 4,035 solutions that have been developed and delivered in St. Catherine since 2017.

“It always gives me great pleasure to be a part of these groundbreakings, because it shows that the Government is working. The Government has a simple policy directive to the Board of the NHT [that is] transmitted to its Executive Management – ‘build houses’. Owning a home is the most significant investment that anyone can ever make,” Mr Holness said.

Key features of the Twickenham Glades housing development will include ample space to facilitate expansion by homeowners, storm-water drains, a potable water distribution network, sewer connection system, a boundary wall with restricted access, a guardhouse, multipurpose court and community centre.

Ashtrom Building Systems Limited is executing the project on behalf of the NHT.