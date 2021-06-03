PM catches flack following comments that attempted reopening of entertainment sector led to spike

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ comment that a previous attempt to reopen the entertainment industry led to a COVID-19 spike has not gone down well in some circles.

The Prime Minister was speaking in Parliament recently, where he was outlining some adjustments to the COVID-19 restrictions in the island.

He informed the country that wide scale entertainment was still curtailed because of previous challenges. “You will recall our previous attempt to allow entertainment to open up in the summer of 2020 was one of the factors that resulted in our first spike” he remarked.

Some members of the entertainment industry certainly didn’t agree and have voiced their objection.

Tanya Stephens took to Instagram, where she shared a screenshot of his comments along with the caption “me not even a go cuss him. A PNP fault. This big bl—dc—t power struggle and no viable opposition. A election him talk????” she remarked.

Dovey Magnum chimed in with “just glad mi dis get $1000 Fe mi dub! Cause none of the parties really want to see us party! If you know what I mean” she remarked.

Natel put the blame on the elections in his comment. “Election a di entertainment him did open up fi true…and den lock it when dem done perform”.

However the Prime Minister has indicated that they will be looking to reopen the sector come summer on a limited basis. He notes that they will be doing consultations on the matter.