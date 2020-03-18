PM Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Wednesday (March 18).

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday was informed that Chastanet was experiencing a mild cough and had a recent travel history, which included a trip to Miami for medical attention.

According to the OPM, out of caution Chastanet decided to place himself into voluntary quarantine.

Chastanet contacted the Chief Medical Officer and a medical team was dispatched to assess the PM.

A sample was taken from him for testing, which included testing for COVID-19.

The sample was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

The result was received late Tuesday night and it is negative for COVID-19.

Prior to receiving the results, the Ministry of Health had commenced the routine process of contact tracing.

“Some of the Prime Minister’s close contacts also voluntarily placed themselves into quarantine as a precaution, while we awaited the results,” read the release from the OPM.

Along with the results for the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health also received other results for patients in isolation and they are all negative.