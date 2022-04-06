PM firm on Kamina for Commonwealth secretary general job

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has staunchly defended the Government's decision to put up Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith for the post of Commonwealth secretary general in the face of scepticism and dissonance on the issue among the leadership of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

On Tuesday, he indicated in the House of Representatives that the Government will not engage in any public sparring with those who oppose the move.

“If there are disagreements, concerns by our brothers and sisters in Caricom, Jamaica will not engage in any other means of addressing those other than through the established protocols of the meeting of heads. Jamaica will conduct a dignified campaign. Jamaica will not engage in some of what we have already seen emerging,” he insisted.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had categorised the move as a “monumental error”, and said that he hoped the matter would be resolved amicably.

“Baroness Scotland is a 'Caribbeaner' and as a member of the family, I think we have a moral obligation to support her, to protect her, and stand in solidarity with her, especially considering that there are entities and individuals outside of the region who are trying to emasculate her. We have to protect our own,” he said, in the wake of the announcement.

The Antiguan prime minister said Jamaica's decision to break the Caricom consensus by presenting Johnson Smith as a candidate would only serve to divide the region.

Caricom heads are expected to meet today to discuss the issue.

Sitting Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland's tenure has been fraught with allegations — which she has denied — of corruption and cronyism at the London headquarters of the organisation.

Notwithstanding the question raised about her tenure, Caricom leaders, after the 33rd Intersessional Meeting of Heads of Government held last month in Belize, which was attended by Johnson Smith, issued a communiqué stating that: “Heads of Government expressed their overwhelming support for the re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as secretary general of the Commonwealth.”

Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015.

While no questions of Johnson Smith's experience and competency for the position have arisen, Opposition Leader Mark Golding told Parliament Tuesday that the manner and context of the decision to nominate Jamaica's foreign minister had created a “messy and undesirable situation”.

“Solidarity and unity among the region has to be nurtured, respected, and protected...this approach has served Jamaica very well over the years, [but] we are concerned that Jamaica has strayed too far from this path in recent years,” he said.

The Opposition leader questioned whether the candidacy, now mired in controversy, would fail to receive Caricom's support and if the situation could have been avoided by “properly laying the wicket” to ensure support for Johnson Smith and the best chances of success in her bid for the position.

According to Prime Minister Holness, several countries were approached regarding a nominee for the position, including Jamaica, and that it was clear that there is an impetus for an alternative candidate to Scotland.

“The first term of the incumbent has left room for challenge...there has been a strong and persistent perspective that an alternative candidate should enter. Jamaica took a sovereign decision in examining the support that exists and in examining the future and state of affairs of the Commonwealth,” he said.

He argued that, with “very limited exception”, the responses from Caricom Heads of Government and state and foreign ministers have been extremely encouraging, with several of them voluntarily committing to seek support for the candidature form their regional colleagues”.

Furthermore, Holness argued that Johnson Smith's candidature was being conflated with the upcoming visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Government's stated intention to break away from the monarchy.

The next election for secretary general is set for the June 20-25 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Holness stressed that the novel coronavirus pandemic had delayed Kagame's plans to visit Jamaica previously, and that there was no correlation between next Wednesday's State visit by the African leader and Johnson Smith's candidacy.

Of the Government's promise to cut ties with the monarchy, he pointed out that this intention had been signalled from as early as 2016, and that, furthermore, membership in the Commonwealth is not dependent on The Queen being head of State.