BREAKING: PM Holness announces September 3 general election for Jamaica

BREAKING: PM Holness announces September 3 general election for JamaicaTuesday, August 11, 2020
Jamaicans will go to the polls on September 3 to elect their new government.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament today (August 11).
Holness said he has advised Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to dissolve Parliament on Thursday, August 13, making way for Nomination Day on Tuesday, August 18.
“We will be quick, will be efficient, we will be peaceful,” Holness said following the declaration. He noted that the nation will go to the polls during a pandemic, adding that “the kind of campaign to which we’re accustomed may not be the kind of campaign that will materialise.”
The prime minister said even though the coronavirus impact on the economy will continue to be felt in the coming months, he is satisfied the private sector has been “fully mobilised”, saying they participated in its recovery and are eager to “get on with the business of the country”.
Additionally, he said, “I have no doubt in my mind that Jamaica will recover stronger. I have no doubt in my mind that we will build back stronger.”
Some 1.9 million Jamaicans were registered to vote on the last voters’ list published on July 31.
The incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) will be the main contenders in the election, the first since the JLP claimed a one-seat win over the PNP.
