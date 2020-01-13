PM Holness claims opposition “operatives” behind social media postings

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has accused “operatives” of the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) of spreading rumours about the possible extradition of a government minister to the United States after the US Embassy here said there is no ‘extradition request” from Washington.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Prime Minister Holness also warned about the negative use of social media to spread fake news.

“The PNP operatives who have been carrying rumours and fake news should know that the era of social media is not just for those who would seek to use it negatively, more so it is a tool for transparency, clarity and integrity,” he wrote, reproducing also the brief statement from the US Embassy on the issue.

— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) pic.twitter.com/g86M9FKTnKJanuary 12, 2020

In its statement, the Embassy said that “there is no extradition request(s) for any minister of the Jamaican government from the United States Government.”

It said that the Jamaica government “has been very cooperative with the United States Government on these matters”.

The statement by the US Embassy here follows claims and counterclaims on social media that Washington had submitted an official request to the government for the extradition of a current minister to face legal action for purported acts of criminality. The minister was not named.

Jamaica and the United States have an extradition treaty between them.