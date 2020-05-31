PM Holness contacts Susan Bogle’s family; says justice will be served

PM Holness contacts Susan Bogle’s family; says justice will be servedSunday, May 31, 2020
Prime
Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness today (May 31) reached out to the family of
Susan Bogle to offer support and his assurance that justice would be served in
her killing.
Bogle, who was disabled, was shot and killed in her bedroom by a Jamaica Defence Force member last Wednesday, May 27.
Since then, there have been has been widespread calls from civil society, and on social media where the hashtags #SusanBogle and #JusticeForSusanBogle, in support of fairness in the handling of the 44-year-old August Town resident’s death.
Bogle’s son, Omari Stephens, today tweeted that he received a call from the Prime Minister.
Stephens, in a series of tweets, said “Friends, As I endure the pain and grief of the tragedy meted out to my dear Mom: I was encouraged by a personal call from the Prime Minister.
“He has made a personal commitment to ensure justice is served and has offered his support to my family and I in this challenging time.”
He continued: “I appreciate every tweet, post, and signature. I will continue to ask for your support until this is resolved.” Stephens tagged Holness’ official Twitter account on the last tweet.
A petition on change.org demanding justice for Bogle has gained around 2,000 signatures since it started yesterday.
