PM Holness donates $750,000 to COVID-affected NCU students

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness yesterday (May 24) committed $750,000 to assist in-need students at the Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

Holness made the donation, via his Positive Jamaica Foundation, to a media-thon fundraising initiative “A Gesture of Care” hosted by the Manchester-based institution’s alumni association last evening.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister encouraged people and Corporate Jamaica to donate and support the media-thon which was aired on NCU FM and the school’s YouTube channel.

“The Government is aware of the economic challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the education sector including the disruption of the delivery of the curriculum and the administering of examinations,” he said.

Proceeds from the activity will go towards the NCU COVID-19 Scholarship Fund.