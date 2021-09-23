PM Holness gifted Leon Bailey jersey by American billionaire

PM Holness gifted Leon Bailey jersey by American billionaireThursday, September 23, 2021
Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness seems to be the first one to get his hands on a Leon Bailey Aston Villa jersey.
The Prime Minister proudly showed off his new acquisition to his more than half a million Instagram followers on Tuesday. Holness shared that he was gifted the jersey by Wesley “Wes” Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and founder of New Fortress Energy during a courtesy call by the American billionaire.
According to Holness, the courtesy call was done to find ways to expand the energy business in Jamaica to ensure that Jamaica’s energy supply is more efficient and sustainable.
Bailey signed with Birmingham-based, Aston Villa in August of this year. The 24-year-old had a magnificent debut into the Premier League, scoring his first goal in the 75th minute against Everton to help his team win a 3-0 victory.
