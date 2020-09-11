PM Holness names Jamaican Cabinet with some surprises

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, has announced the members of his Cabinet following the general elections on September 3.

Among the most notable appointment is that of Fayval Williams as Minister of Education, Youth and Information, replacing Karl Samuda who is now responsible for Labour and Social Security.

Additionally, Daryl Vaz has been named Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, a departure from his previous role as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for the Water and Housing portfolios.

Another notable appointment is that of Floyd Green as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, a promotion from his role as Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Other Cabinet Ministers include:

Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Edmund Bartlett – Tourism Robert Montague – Transport and Mining Delroy Chuck – Justice Audley Shaw – Industry, Investments and Commerce Pearnel Charles Jr – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Secutiry Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Aubyn Hill – Senator and Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

The announced State Ministers are:

Marsha Smith – Finance and Public Service Leslie Campbell – Senator and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Juliet Cuthbert Flynn – Health and Wellness Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport JC Hutchinson – Transport and Mining Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security Dr Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce

Marlene Malahoo Forte was reappointed as Attorney General.

Holness said the appointments reflect the skill sets and experience needed to guide the country on an “already established path of recovery and to deliver on the commitments made to the people of Jamaica in the election campaign.”

The Cabinet Ministers will be sworn in at King’s House on Sunday, September 13 at 4:00 p.m. while the State Ministers will be sworn in at the same venue on the following day at 3:00 p.m.

Five Cabinet members, including Holness, were previously sworn in on Monday, September 7.

Dr Horace Chang was returned as Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister; Dr Nigel Clarke retained his role as Minister of Finance and Public Service; Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Dr Christopher Tufton, Health and Wellness.