PM Holness urges Africa states to invest in Jamaica

PM Holness urges Africa states to invest in JamaicaMonday, December 09, 2019
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness used his time during the Presidential Dialogue at a meeting of African, Caribbean and Pacific Countries (ACP 2019) to urge African states to invest in Jamaica.
Holness alluded to Jamaica’s potential for growth as an indicator that investing in the country would be mutually beneficial for all.
He touted the fact that Jamaica has had the number one stock market in the world for the last three years and the number six ranking in terms of Ease of starting a business”.
“It’s a great opportunity for investors here in Kenya and the wider African continent to look to Jamaica for investment opportunities,” he said. He noted that it was a good environment based on very stable economic policies that are found in the country.
The Prime Minister also called upon the African continent to join in what could be very profitable by investing in infrastructure in Jamaica.
