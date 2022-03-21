PM: I am not going to have the country divided in our 60th year

JAMAICANS will definitely not be summoned to vote this year in a local government election.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made that declaration Sunday during an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The announcement by Holness last Thursday that the COVID-19 restrictions under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) were being withdrawn sparked speculation that the wicket was being prepared for a long-delayed municipal election which, based on the latest amendment to the law, must be held by early next year.

But on Sunday Holness seemed amused by those speculating that he is ready to call the election.

“I am amazed. I saw a cartoon in one of the papers and I am just puzzled. Why would anyone want to go into an election now? Why is it that we are so political? The local government election is the furthest thing from my mind,” declared Holness.

“From the beginning of the year, and last year, I was very clear. I am not going to have the country divided in our 60th year. This is the year when we must be all together celebrating. But it is unfortunate, there are some people who are just stuck in the 1970s and believe that elections are the end-all of everything,” he said.

“I think we must now focus on the higher-order issues about who we are as Jamaicans. Let us just reserve this year, where we put aside the politics and we look about how are we going to move now to become a republic, how we are going to treat crime, how we are going to treat education, how are we going to build out our infrastructure, and how we really and truly become the people who we say we want to be,” added Holness.

The prime minister was dismissive as he was questioned on whether his decision to not face the people this year in a local government election was due to a recent public opinion poll showing his favourability rating on the decline and people falling out of love with his Jamaica Labour Party, which won 49 of the 63 seats in the 2020 General Election.

“I have been asked about polls many times and my response has been, 'I don't pay attention to polls'.' As you have put it, when the star bright and they asked me, I don't pay attention'. If the star not bright, I don't pay attention, because I think what people haven't realised is that I am not in it for the likes,” said Holness.

The last local government poll was conducted on November 28, 2016, with Jamaicans scheduled to return to the voting booth four years later.

But in November 2020 Parliament approved amendments to the Representation of the People Act to allow for the local government polls to be deferred up to February 27, 2022.

In January. Parliament passed The Representation of the People (Postponement of Elections to Municipal Corporations and City Municipalities) Act, 2022, to delay the election to no later than February 2023.