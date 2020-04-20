PM orders closure of BPOs effective Wednesday

PM orders closure of BPOs effective WednesdayMonday, April 20, 2020
Prime Minister Andrew Holness ordered the closure of business process outsourcing companies (BPO) effective Wednesday for 14 days.
He made the announcement during a press conference Monday (April 20).
“This was not an easy decision… closing the BPOs is not a simple or absolute option…,” Holness said.
He said exemptions will be made for BPOs that support the banking sector and Jamaica’s shipping and telecommunication. “The operations of these entities will be closely monitored,” he said. The prime minister said the health of the nation takes priority over financial gains.
The order concerning BPOs stems from the fact that the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine is responsible for over 100 of the island’s 223 COVID-19 cases.
He also announced that the country’s borders will remain closed until May 21. Schools will also remain closed up to May 31.
Holness also announced the extension of the stay-at-home order by 14 days as well as the extension of the work-from-home order.
