PM Rowley announces August 10 general election for Trinidad

PM Rowley announces August 10 general election for TrinidadFriday, July 03, 2020
|
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr
Keith Rowley has declared Monday, August 10 as the day citizens get to elect a
new government.
Rowley, who made the announcement on Friday (July 3) in the House of Representatives, further indicated that Nomination Day will be held two weeks from now, on July 17.
The 2020 general election was constitutionally due on or before December 23, as the twin-island republic last went to the polls in September 2015.
It is expected that the current parliament will be dissolved, to elect the 41 members needed to fill all seats being contested.
After the previous election, the Peopleâ€™s National Movement (PNM), led by Dr Rowley formed a majority government.
The greatest challenge to a second term for the incumbent PNM is the United National Congress (UNC), led by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The other party represented in the soon-to-be dissolved Trinbagonian parliament, the Congress of the People (COP), is represented by a single MP, Prakash Ramadhar.
