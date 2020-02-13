PM Rowley says murderers in T&T are ‘idiots’Thursday, February 13, 2020
|
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Wednesday described persons engaged in committing murders in Trinidad and Tobago as “idiots” as police continued investigations into the latest killings that have so far pushed the murder toll for the year to 69.
Speaking at a key handing over ceremony for homes in Mount Hope, along the east-west corridor, Rowley said the country was waking up almost on a daily basis to murders.
“While the vast majority of us focus on the positives of this country and against the storm of negativity…we wake up every morning and some idiot has shot somebody and the news is four dead tonight…and three dead the night before.
“There’s a minority in this country who is hell-bent on destroying our attempt to build a new society in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He told the ceremony that a new society can be built by housing, education, industry “but it can never be built by murder and mayhem.”
He said the time has come for there to be some introspection if progress is to be made.
“We need to take a look at ourselves. We need to take a look at our own responsibilities, at the community level, at the level of officials who are charged with responsibility for public affairs because we are all in this together,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy