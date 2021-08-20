PM saddened by Ernie Smith's passing

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness yesterday said he was saddened by the death of former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament (MP) and attorney-at-law Ernest Smith.

“I express heartfelt condolence to his wife, children, including our own state minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for North East St Ann Marsha Smith, and the rest of his family, as they mourn this tremendous loss,” Holness said in a Facebook post.

He described Smith as a prominent lawyer and MP, who served two terms, 2002-2011, as the representative for the St Ann South Western constituency in the House of Representatives.

Smith's third bid to represent the seat in 2011 was thwarted by popular sound system operator for Bass Odyssey Keith Worrell, who won the seat for the People's National Party, but lost it in 2016 to current two-term MP and minister of state for labour and social security Zavia Mayne.

Smith died at University Hospital of the West Indies Wednesday night after battling cancer for a year. He was 70 years old.

JLP Chairman Robert Montague, who sat with Smith in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, recalled him as “a consummate human being”.

“He was kind and generous to a fault. He was among those who could walk with kings but never lost the common touch. He never forgot where he was coming from. He was bold, confident and feisty, but loving and humorous,” Montague said.

He added that Smith always saw the best in people, and defended the poor and the dispossessed “many times without charging them”, and also assisted many students from primary school through to university.

He also noted that when Smith returned to Jamaica after studying law in Britain, he was the youngest Caribbean graduate from law school at the age of 22, and used to call himself “legend”.

“His country, the legal profession, his party and, mainly, his family are going to miss him. We are asking those who knew him to rally around his family and give them full support,” he added.

Smith was a very popular St Ann attorney. Friends who knew from his time at York Castle High School recalled that he was nicknamed “Manoff” and was a good debater.

He is survived by his widow Lynette Royes-Smith, his sons Ernest Jr and Sanjay; as well as daughters Michelle, Marsha, Celia, Nesta Claire, Sasha-Marie, Jolee, and trudy..