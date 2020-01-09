PM says Port Royal will be safe and hassle-free for tourists

PM says Port Royal will be safe and hassle-free for touristsThursday, January 09, 2020
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says anti-harassment initiatives and security measures will be implemented in Port Royal, to ensure a safe and hassle-free environment for tourists.
The first cruise ship is expected to dock at the old town on January 20, at its newly developed port terminal.
“We are not going to allow this new tourist destination to descend into chaos. We are not going to tolerate harassment and public disorder in this area and I am relying on the security forces to put in place the preventative measures, so that it doesn’t occur,” he said.
The prime minister was speaking at a meeting with representatives from the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Urban Development Corporation, the security forces and other stakeholders regarding the development at Jamaica House, in St. Andrew, on January 8.
The port terminal is expected to create a platform for a thriving cruise tourist destination in the old town.
Port Royal has a rich history of over 500 years, and was once known as the richest and “most wicked” city in the world before it was ruined by an earthquake in 1692.
