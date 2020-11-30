PM says prison party “will be dealt with seriously”Monday, November 30, 2020
|
Prime
Minister Andrew Holness has warned that a party purported to have been held in
one of the country’s penal institutions will be “dealt with
seriously”.
He noted that it seems that prisoners now have a sense of immunity and that in prison they are free based on the videos that have been circulating online.
“That cannot happen and continue without consequence in our society,” he said.
He added: “I happen to know that this and other such incidents will be dealt with seriously in the correctional services.”
In a video circulating on social media, prisoners could be seen dressed in the latest fashion and drinking expensive bottles of booze during their session.
